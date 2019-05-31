Mumbai medico suicide: 3 sent to judicial custody

The on Friday sent to judicial custody three women doctors - arrested for abetting the suicide of medico Tadvi - till June 10.

The three - Bhakti Meher, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal - were produced before the court after their three-day police remand ended, said

The development came a day after the handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch as the family raised apprehensions that Tadvi may have been murdered in view of injury marks on her body, as revealed in the preliminary autopsy report.

A Second Year Post-Graduate student of Gynaecology, Tadvi, 26, was found hanging in her hostel room on May 22 at the government-run

Following the incident, the three doctors were charged with various sections of Atrocities Act, Anti-Ragging Act, IT Act and IPC.

