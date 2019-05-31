BJP respects freedom of press: Prakash Javadekar

Advocating press freedom, the new Information and on Friday said both the and the government will work hand-in-hand to give information to the people.

Earlier in the day Javadekar took charge as the I&B after portfolios were allocated to the ministers.

Stating that his government was in favour of press freedom, he said: "Press freedom is the essence of democracy and we not only recognise it but also cherish it."

He also accused the government of curtailing the freedom of the press during (1975-77) and called that period as a "black day for media".

He said leaders like J.P. Narayan, Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani fought hard to restore freedom of press.

--IANS

rbe/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)