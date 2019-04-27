Mrs India Worldwide contestants in Agra for grooming

As many as 180 finalists for the Mrs India Worldwide competition, from 15 countries, have arrived in the city of Taj for a grooming session.
The contestants will be groomed in different aspects of the competition by celebrities for three days. The competition will be held in Greece in October.
The participants, in the 23-50 age group, had been shortlisted from different cities of India and places like Singapore, Dubai and Germany, said Haut Monde India Group Chairman Bharat Bhramar.
Celebrity hairstylist Sylvie Rodgers is giving contestants beauty tips and actress Farheen Prabhakar is training them how to face camera. Make-up artist Khushboo Khan, Shahmeen Malik, Mrs India Worldwide 2017 Neha Deshpande, celebrity photographer Rony Kaula, choreographer Ajay Bisht, anchor and VJ Vandana Vadhera and Mrs India Worldwide 2018 Keerti Mishra Narang have also joined the grooming session.
Anita Bhandari, event's chief coordinator, told IANS: "This is the ninth year that the event is being organised, for married Indian women in India and those settled abroad."
