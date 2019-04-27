Make love, not war: Stan Lee in '...Endgame' cameo

A cameo by has been a staple in films of the (MCU), and the latest film "Avengers: Endgame" has turned out extra special as it is the last cameo that the patriarch shot for.

Lee had shot a number of walk-on bits for upcoming movies before his death at 95 last November. "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and have said that the one that features in the movie is the last one he shot, reported ew.com.

It comes just as (Robert Downey Jr.) and (Chris Evans) venture back in time to the year 1970 for one more chance at nabbing the Tesseract and the Space Stone contained therein.

Then the audience can hear Steppenwolf's song "Hey Lawdy Mama" released that year, and see a with a psychedelic bumper sticker declaring: "Nuff said".

That was just one of Lee's catch-phrases from his messages to readers of

The audience can see Lee not as the spry old-timer, but as a grinning, bushy-haired hippie rambler, with a beautiful lady by his side and the pressed to the floor.

Joe explained to ew.com: "It's sort of the hippie era, and Stan's cameoing as a hippie and it's the free-love era. He's saying, 'Make love, not war!'

Visual-effects artists used the they deployed to de-age in 2015's "Ant-Man", strip decades off in 2016's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", and briefly turn into a teenager in 2016's " America: Civil War".

The directors did not speak of the specifics of the technique, but by scanning Lee's face, they could Photoshop away the years and make him look half his age.

"It seemed like fun when we originally had the idea, before Stan passed. Oh, what did Stan look like in the '70s? It's the last cameo that made it to film," Joe said.

"Can you believe it?" Anthony added.

Fans aren't particularly impressed by the cameo as they were expecting more.

" cameo could have been extended and handled better. Deserved more," tweeted one user, while another wrote: "It should've been bigger and more epic."

For some fans, it was plain emotional.

"Seeing Stan Lee do his last cameo really hit me in the feels," wrote one user.

