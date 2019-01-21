Mumbai Mayor moves to new home - in Mumbai Zoo

Mumbai's first citizen, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, on Monday shifted to an unusual neighbourhood - the Veermata Bhosle Udyan and Zoo complex, paving the way for the long-planned memorial to Shiv Sena's founder-patriarch at the official Arabian Sea-facing at Park.

A for (BMC), Vijay Khabale, said that the traditional puja ceremonies were performed by the and his family members before formally shifting into the new premises this afternoon.

"This will be a temporary official accommodation for the The BMC is already constructing another official at Park, close to the existing It is expected to be ready within three years," Khabale told IANS.

The oldest in and among the oldest in the country, the was opened in 1862 and now houses 385 varieties of wild birds, animals and reptiles, including the most exotic addition two years ago, a tiny colony of the Humboldt Penguins living in a special icy enclosure.

To ensure the Mayor is not disturbed by the sounds of the wild creatures in the immediate vicinity, the civic body has erected special sound barriers around the bungalow, besides giving extra parking facilities for the hordes of visitors who meet him daily.

Special security measures, including a separate gate, have been set up to ensure that the 4,000-plus daily visitors to the zoo don't loiter into the 2,300 sq m Mayor Bungalow.

In November 2017, after the government and BMC decided to hand over the 2,400 sq m Park to the "Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Public Trust", Mahadeshwar agreed to shift to the existing bungalow inside the zoo, which was till then occupied by

With the Mayor's exit from the premises, the stage is now set for launching the grand memorial to the late Thackeray on Wednesday, marking

The firebrand orator, was revered as 'Hindu Hridaysamrat' till his demise on November 17, 2012 in Since then, there has been a huge clamour for a suitable grand memorial in his honour.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray, his and others will perform a special bhoomi pooja at the former Mayor residence.

A day after his death, the late Thackeray's public funeral was performed at Shivaji Park near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior

The 28-acre Shivaji Park is located opposite the former mayoral residence and close to the and the here.

Though the erstwhile Congress-NCP government declined permission for any construction activities on Shivaji Park, one of the handful of 'lungs' of and the cradle of Indian cricket, in 2013, the Sena-controlled BMC built a 800 sq feet garden at the spot of the cremation.

This memorial garden has several trees and flowering plants even as hectic efforts continued to raise a Thackeray memorial in space-starved

Shivaji Park is also famed for other events, including the Shiv Sena's annual Dassehra Rally started by the late Thackeray, parades and exhibitions, and political rallies.

