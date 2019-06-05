Mumbai most traffic congested city in world, Delhi fourth

is the most congested city in the world, while is close behind at fourth position, an analysis of congestion in 403 cities across six continents has revealed.

' Index-2018', compiled by specialist TomTom, said that takes the top spot for the second consecutive year with commuters spending an average of 65 per cent extra stuck in traffic.

According to the rpeort, after Mumbai, next in the global rankings were Colombian capital, (63 per cent), in (58 per cent), New (58 per cent) and Russian capital, (56 per cent), making up the top five most congested cities in the world.

With taking the lead in Europe, Istanbul(53 per cent) came a close second with Bucharest(48 per cent) Saint Petersburg (47 per cent) and (46 per cent) making up the top five.

(37 per cent), (37 per cent) and (36 per cent) ranked in at 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

Among North American cities, top five most congested are (52 per cent), Los Angeles (41 per cent), (38 per cent), (36 per cent) and (34 per cent).

The report said that has increased globally during the last decade and nearly 75 per cent of the cities includes in the new Traffic Index report had increased or stable congestion levels between 2017 and 2018, with only 90 cities showing measurable decreases.

Decreases were measured in with a large decrease in congestion (-8 per cent) in while nearly every city in posted increases, the largest (8 per cent) taking place in Lima,

"Globally, is rising. And that's both good and bad news. It's good because it indicates a strong global economy, but the flip side is drivers wasting time sitting in traffic, not to mention the huge environmental impact," Ralf-Peter Schaefer, TomTom's said.

He said has been collecting traffic information and providing for nearly a decade, allowing drivers to make smarter choices in route planning and avoiding congestion.

"The location specialist's work on the future of driving -from high definition maps for autonomous vehicles, to efficient electric vehicle routing and charging -means that car makers, companies, road authorities and governments already have the tools to make the roads less congested," he said.

