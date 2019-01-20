Hundreds of commuters caught in long traffic jam in soth Delhi

Hundreds of commuters were caught in a 5-km-long jam for nearly three hours in the wake of restrains caused by movement of Lars Lokke and other foreign dignitary in south Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.

The gridlock started building around after 3 p.m from Lajpat Nagar towards Ashram Chowk via and continued till about 6 p.m.

The movement of Danish PM and other foreign dignitary was around Ashram Chowk due to which traffic on alternatives roads from Maharani Bagh to Lajpat Nagar was also affected.

"Due to foreign dignitary VVIP-movement near Ashram, the traffic was halted at a stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Ashram Chowk. But the other alternative roads and routes were free for the commuters. Our first priority was to facilitate the movement," said of

