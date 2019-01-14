Murray bows out of his last Australian Open after tough battle

fought hard for more than four hours on Monday at round 1 of but lost to Spain's 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2.

No. 22 seed cut short what was being billed as one of the greatest comebacks after he rediscovered his game in the fifth set.

From two-sets-to-love down, Murray had managed to wrench himself back into the contest, amid loud cheers from a 10,000-strong crowd at the Melbourne Arena, reports news.

He had earlier announced this would be his last owing to a that made it painful for him to compete.

"I've honestly loved playing here over the years. It's an amazing place to play If this was my last match, (it's an) amazing way to end," Murray said in an on-court interview.

"I gave literally everything I had. It wasn't enough tonight," he said.

"Andy deserved all the people who came to watch him... it was an unbelievable match. Really good fight. He's a tough fighter, tough opponent, he gave everything until the last point," said. "I want to congratulate him for all he did for "

Bautista Agut will now play John Millman in the second round.

