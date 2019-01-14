Murray bows out of his last Australian Open after tough battle

Andy Murray fought hard for more than four hours on Monday at round 1 of the Australian Open but lost to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2.
No. 22 seed Bautista Agut cut short what was being billed as one of the greatest tennis comebacks after he rediscovered his game in the fifth set.
From two-sets-to-love down, Murray had managed to wrench himself back into the contest, amid loud cheers from a 10,000-strong crowd at the Melbourne Arena, reports Efe news.
He had earlier announced this would be his last Australian Open owing to a chronic hip condition that made it painful for him to compete.
"I've honestly loved playing here over the years. It's an amazing place to play tennis. If this was my last match, (it's an) amazing way to end," Murray said in an on-court interview.
"I gave literally everything I had. It wasn't enough tonight," he said.
"Andy deserved all the people who came to watch him... it was an unbelievable match. Really good fight. He's a tough fighter, tough opponent, he gave everything until the last point," Bautista Agut said. "I want to congratulate him for all he did for tennis."
Bautista Agut will now play John Millman in the second round.
