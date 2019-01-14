Shakil Ahmed sets world record in Indoor Rowing

Asian Cup gold medalist and noted oarsman added one more feather in his cap when he set up a world record by completing 100,000 (one lakh) metres of indoor in the 40-years-and-above category here.

FISA level one coach, Shakil, who has twenty six international medals during his career so far, began his record setting indoor feat in complex at 8 a.m on Sunday morning.

He achieved the rare feat of covering 100,000 metre of simulated distance after ten hours in presence of of (WBRA) and another member

The event was broadcast online throughout the world during the entire period. Ghosh and Mukherjee said that they would now certify the feat to the authorities of Limca Book of Records.

also has the record of completing 50,000 (fifty thousand) metres of simulated rowing in four hours and 13 minutes which is already in the Limca Book of Record.

Rowing Federation of IndiaA General congratulated the unique feat and said ace it is indeed a big achievent.

