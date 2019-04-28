Musharraf unlikely to return to Pakistan

Following an announcement that former will appear before a special court on May 2, it was learnt that he might not return to the country because of his medical boards recommendation and family pressure not to do so.

"Gen is eager to come to and wants to appear before the court. He has been suffering from severe backbone pain and the medical board has advised him not to travel. Moreover, he has been facing pressure from his family that he should not travel at the cost of his health. However, as everyone knows that Gen is a man of his words so still there are 50 per cent chances of his return," of the All Muslim League Ali Nawab Chitrali, told Dawn news on Saturday night.

Earlier Saturday, Musharraf's claimed that the former president, who has been facing a high treason case, would reach Pakistan on May 1 and will appear before the special court the next day.

The special court, which is hearing a treason case against the former army chief, had ordered him to appear before it on May 2.

Chitrali, who claimed that he had contacted a close associate of Musharraf, said that it was very difficult for the ailing former leader to travel, but he was eager to come to Pakistan.

"Although both the medical board and Musharraf family have asked him not to travel there are strong chances that the former would return to Pakistan to appear before the court," he told Dawn.

Musharraf had announced in the past a number of times that he would return to Pakistan, but failed to do so on medical grounds.

