Musk has 'room for improvement' says Warren Buffett

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who is known for creating controversies via tweets, has "room for improvement," billionaire investor Warren Buffett has said.
"I think he has room for improvement, and he would say the same thing," Buffett told Yahoo Finance in an interview.
Warren Buffett, 88, is CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
"It's just, some people have a talent for interesting quotes and others have a little bit more of a blocker up there that says 'this could get me into problems'," Buffett was quoted as saying.
"I just don't see the necessity to communicate (on Twitter)," Buffett said.
Buffett, however, added that Musk is "a remarkable guy".
A US District Court judge earlier this month asked electric car-maker Tesla, its CEO Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to iron out their differences within two weeks and come with a new resolution.
The federal judge Alison Nathan told Musk: "Take a breath. Come back with your reasonableness pants on."
In August 2018, the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Musk after he tweeted that he was considering taking the company private.
Musk and Tesla later settled with the SEC. Tesla agreed to pay a $20 million fine and Musk stepped down as Tesla Chairman for at least three years.
--IANS
na/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
