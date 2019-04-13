Musk has 'room for improvement' says Warren Buffett

who is known for creating controversies via tweets, has "room for improvement," billionaire investor Warren has said.

"I think he has room for improvement, and he would say the same thing," told in an interview.

Warren Buffett, 88, is of

"It's just, some people have a talent for interesting quotes and others have a little bit more of a blocker up there that says 'this could get me into problems'," was quoted as saying.

"I just don't see the necessity to communicate (on Twitter)," Buffett said.

Buffett, however, added that Musk is "a remarkable guy".

A earlier this month asked Tesla, its and the (SEC) to iron out their differences within two weeks and come with a new resolution.

The told Musk: "Take a breath. Come back with your reasonableness pants on."

In August 2018, the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Musk after he tweeted that he was considering taking the company private.

Musk and later settled with the SEC. agreed to pay a $20 million fine and Musk stepped down as Tesla for at least three years.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)