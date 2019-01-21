Elon Musk's Boring Company fires 5 employees a month after unveiling decongestion tunnel

Elon Musk's terminated five employees just a month after unveiling its first test tunnel for decongesting aboveground traffic.

According to Recode who first reported about the termination, some of the fired employees helped construct the first underground passageway. The employees were fired over performance reasons.

A told the publication that is hiring for over a dozen roles and is planning to grow this year.

Meanwhile, Musk's other ventures, Tesla, announced layoffs of 3 per cent (3,000 people) of its workforce and announced laying off 10 per cent of its workforce, as a part of cost-cutting measures.

