Elon Musk's Boring Company fires 5 employees a month after unveiling decongestion tunnel

-
ALSO READ
Musk hints at Boring Company's first tunnel launch in US
Musk's Boring Company 'on track' to launch first test tunnel
Musk's Boring Company postpones first tunnel launch in US
Elon Musk shares early peek into LA's 'disturbingly long' EV tunnel
Elon Musk's Boring Company set to unveil its first Los Angeles-area tunnel
-
Elon Musk's Boring Company terminated five employees just a month after unveiling its first test tunnel for decongesting aboveground traffic.
According to Recode who first reported about the termination, some of the fired employees helped construct the first underground passageway. The employees were fired over performance reasons.
A company spokesperson told the publication that Boring Company is hiring for over a dozen roles and is planning to grow this year.
Meanwhile, Musk's other ventures, Tesla, announced layoffs of 3 per cent (3,000 people) of its workforce and SpaceX announced laying off 10 per cent of its workforce, as a part of cost-cutting measures.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU