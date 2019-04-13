US has said that the will free up spectrum and build better infrastructure to take a leadership in 5G, the next-generation network.

His remarks came after the country's (FCC) announced Friday a plan to start largest spectrum auction and spend over USD 20 billion for rural high-speed internet, reported.

FCC said that American carriers would be bidding for as much as 3.4 gigahertz of "millimeter-wave" spectrum starting on December 10 this year.

Verizon, one of America's largest companies, announced on April 3 the official operation of its commercial network in two US cities, making it the world's first commercial mobile service for customers with 5G-equipped

While the US leads in some key 5G-readiness metrics, and other countries are ahead in making critical mid-band spectrum available for 5G, according to a report made in April by CTIA, a trade association representing the communications industry and companies throughout the mobile ecosystem.

The millimeter-wave spectrum or high-band spectrum refers to frequencies above 24 GHz. Its capacity is higher but coverage is lower than the mid-band spectrum. So the mid-band spectrum can travel far to provide broader service than the high-band spectrum.

Another challenge for service is the country's in rural areas, according to the report.

Trump on Friday said the 5G industry in the US would be "private sector-driven and private sector-led," so the does not have to spend lots of money.

But the FCC unveiled a plan to provide USD 20.4 billion in the coming decade to connect up to 4 million rural homes and small businesses to

This is part of FCC's three-part 5G Fast Plan, namely, spectrum freeing-up, small antennas installment and deployment of optical fibre, according to Pai.

Trump described in his speech the building of 5G service a race that " must win," and "will win."

But FCC said in her account on Friday, "from imposing tariffs on to alienating allies on 5G security to falling behind the rest of the world on critical mid-band spectrum," the has yet to offer a workable plan for U.S. leadership.

"So far this Administration's interventions on 5G have done more harm than good," said Rosenworcel.

