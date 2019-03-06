My dream is to belt out songs on stage: Kunal Kapoor

Kunal says his dream is to be on stage out songs for a live audience.

On Wednesday, Kunal shared a photograph of his, holding a mic, on

He captioned the image: "Me, speaking at an event. My dream though is, to be on stage out songs to an audience. Ain't happening anytime soon though! Everyone in my family can sing but the singing gene skipped me."

The 41-year-old added that he also hired a music

"I hired a teacher, who said I can teach anyone and after two weeks of trying, disappeared," he added.

Kunal was last seen on screen in the 2018 based on the national hockey team's title at the 1948 Summer Olympics, "Gold" starring and directed by

--IANS

dc/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)