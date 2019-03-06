My dream is to belt out songs on stage: Kunal Kapoor

-
ALSO READ
Madhuri, Anil dance to celebrate three decades of 'Ram Lakhan'
Stop asking actresses when they are making a comeback: Madhuri Dixit
Was told I only belonged to commercial cinema: Madhuri Dixit Nene
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in 'Malang'
Boney Kapoor to produce remake of Egyptian film
-
Actor Kunal Kapoor says his dream is to be on stage belting out songs for a live audience.
On Wednesday, Kunal shared a photograph of his, holding a mic, on Twitter.
He captioned the image: "Me, speaking at an event. My dream though is, to be on stage belting out songs to an audience. Ain't happening anytime soon though! Everyone in my family can sing but the singing gene skipped me."
The 41-year-old actor added that he also hired a music teacher.
"I hired a teacher, who said I can teach anyone and after two weeks of trying, disappeared," he added.
Kunal was last seen on screen in the 2018 historical sports-drama based on the national hockey team's title at the 1948 Summer Olympics, "Gold" starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Reema Kagti.
--IANS
dc/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU