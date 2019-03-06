Riz Ahmed to star in, produce music drama 'Mughal Mowgli'

-
Emmy Award-winning British Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed is producing and starring in the music drama "Mughal Mowgli", which he has co-written with director Bassam Tariq.
The spiritual drama follows a British Pakistani rapper who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break, reports variety.com.
Ahmed's Left Handed Films is producing the drama with Pulse Films' Thomas Benski and Bennett McGhee, and Michael Peay.
Ahmed won an Emmy for his role in "The Night Of" and went on to star in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Jacques Audiard's "The Sisters Brothers," and "Venom."
As Riz MC, Ahmed emerged in the London music scene as a rap battle champion, going on to write and perform both as a solo artist and with his band, Swet Shop Boys.
Tariq's "Ghosts of Sugar Land" won the non-fiction short film award at Sundance and was acquired by Netflix.
