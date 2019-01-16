Nadal books a spot in Australian Open Round 3 against De Minaur

World No.2 breezed past Australian Matthew Ebden, the World No.48, in straight sets in the second round of on Wednesday.

Nadal, who won the 2009 competition, was tied 3-3 in the first set but soon after stormed back into the game to notch a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win, reports news.

"I think I played a solid match, and I am happy with my serve tonight. I think I did a few things very well," the Spaniard said after the match.

Nadal, who is returning after a four-month layoff due to injury, is yet to drop a set in this tournament.

The Spaniard will next play against local favorite Alex de Minaur, making it his third successive Australian competitor in this tournament, after he defeated in round one.

