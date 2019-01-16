At 35, Siddhanta is world's youngest mountaineer to climb 7 volcanic peaks

Well-known mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta, 35, on Wednesday conquered Antarctica's highest point, Mount Sidley, to become the youngest man in the world to have climbed the seven highest volcanic peaks, besides other summits.

Siddhanta summited at 6.28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree celsius according to the inReach Satellite Communicator that he was carrying.

"6:28 AM (IST) successfully summited highest volcanic peak of Fluttered the flag at Sidley, what a proud moment," Siddhanta tweeted.

Last year, he scaled which is the highest volcanic peak in

Based in Bengaluru, Siddhanta hails from Haridevpur in South Kolkata and is a by profession.

He holds the record of conquering several summits such as in Africa, in Europe, in and in

--IANS

dm/tri/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)