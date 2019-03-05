JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Kejriwal alleges Congress-BJP alliance

Don't question IAF's courage, but don't politicize too: Sachin

Business Standard

Najib's former ally slapped with money laundering charges

IANS  |  Kuala Lumpur 

Malaysian prosecutors here on Tuesday charged a former ally of former Prime Minister Najib Razak with multiple counts of money laundering.

Musa Aman, former Chief Minister of Sabah, was charged at a Kuala Lumpur court with 16 counts of money laundering amounting to $37 million, Xinhua news agency reported. The offences were committed between 2006 and 2008, reports say.

Musa was accused of indirect involvement in alleged money laundering activities by instructing a bank account to be opened at a Singaporean bank to receive proceeds from an illicit transaction.

He was also accused of indirect involvement in money laundering through receiving illicit funds from various companies and individuals through a foreign bank between 2006 and 2008. The largest recorded sum for a single transaction amounted to $16.15 million, the report said.

Musa has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is already facing 35 charges, filed in November 2018, for receiving $63.2 million in bribes in exchange for logging contracts.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements