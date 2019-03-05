Najib's former ally slapped with money laundering charges

Malaysian prosecutors here on Tuesday charged a former ally of former with multiple counts of money laundering.

Musa Aman, former Chief Minister of Sabah, was charged at a with 16 counts of money laundering amounting to $37 million, reported. The offences were committed between 2006 and 2008, reports say.

Musa was accused of indirect involvement in alleged money laundering activities by instructing a account to be opened at a Singaporean to receive proceeds from an illicit transaction.

He was also accused of indirect involvement in money laundering through receiving illicit funds from various companies and individuals through a foreign between 2006 and 2008. The largest recorded sum for a single transaction amounted to $16.15 million, the report said.

Musa has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is already facing 35 charges, filed in November 2018, for receiving $63.2 million in bribes in exchange for logging contracts.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)