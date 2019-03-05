Telangana Police intensify probe into data theft case against IT Grids

The Police on Tuesday intensified investigations into data theft allegations against IT Grids India Pvt Ltd, with four teams on the lookout for its

officers investigating the case conducted further searches at the office of the IT firm in Madhapur, the IT hub here.

Police sources said Ashok, the main suspect, is suspected to be in

V.C. Sajjanar's had asked Ashok on Monday to surrender along with the data and other material. However, he did not appear before the investigators.

A case against IT Grids, which provides IT services to Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was filed on March 2 at station following a complaint by whistleblower T. Lokeswara Reddy.

The complainant alleged that the company used confidential data for 'Sevamitra', an app for TDP cadres for voter profiling, so that 'anti-TDP' voters can be deleted from voter list.

Sajjanar said they were investigating how the company got illegal access to private data of citizens of

Police had seized electronic gadgets, hard discs, mobile phones, documents and other material from their office.

A notice has been issued to for production of database relating to application and other data. "We are also writing to and for more details," the said.

Meanwhile, the two states continue to spar over the case. TDP and Telangana's ruling party Rashtra Samithi (TRS) traded allegations against each other.

The TDP government argued that Police have no power to investigate a case relating to data while TRS defended the action against IT Grids saying the complaint was lodged in and the company was also based in the city.

K.T. on Tuesday took to to launch a fresh attack on Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"As per reports, there is enough evidence that a private organisation got hold of confidential data of 3.5 crore AP citizens without any consent of citizens. Is that why AP CM is getting jittery when are investigating the data theft case?," asked

"By obstructing and filing false petitions in courts, AP CM is only indirectly confirming his role in leaking personal information of crores of AP citizens to a private organisation," said the

