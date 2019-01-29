NASA's Curiosity rover snaps last selfie on Martian ridge

After spending more than a year on a twisting ridge on Mars, NASA's has snapped its last as it moves on to new sights on the Red Planet

" has taken its last on the Vera Rubin Ridge and descended toward a clay region of Mount Sharp. The twisting ridge on has been the rover's home for more than a year, providing scientists with new samples and new questions to puzzle over," NASA said in a statement on Monday.

On January 15, used its Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera on the end of its robotic arm to take a series of 57 pictures, which were stitched together into the

The images feature a location on the ridge called Rock Hall, which the drilled on December 15.

The drill hole is visible to the lower left of the rover; the scene is dustier than usual at this time of the year due to a regional dust storm.

Curiosity has been exploring the ridge since September 2017.

It is now heading into the "clay-bearing unit", which sits in a trough just south of the ridge.

Clay minerals in this unit may hold more clues about the ancient lakes that helped form the lower levels on Mount Sharp, NASA said.

Curiosity, which landed on in 2012, was designed to assess whether Mars ever had an environment able to support small life forms called microbes. In other words, its mission is to determine the planet's "habitability".

--IANS

rt/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)