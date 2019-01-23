Will not apologize to Shri Rajput Karni Sena, says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, whose forthcoming film 'Manikarnika - The of Jhansi' has sailed through many controversies, has said she will not apologize to rightwing for the statement she made against them.

was interacting with the media when she unveiled first look of Amrapali X Manikarnika jewellery collection on Wednesday in

There were reports that opposed 'Manikarnika...' as it shows Laxmibai dancing to a special number, saying it is against tradition. They asked the makers of the film to show them the movie before its release.

Reacting to their statement Kangana made a statement that "I am a Rajput and I will destroy them."

But soon after that, claimed the outfit is not involved in the protests against starrer movie and stated that some people are using Shri Rajput Karni Sena's name for vested interests but they demanded apology from Kangana for making derogatory statement against their organization.

Kangana said, "I will not apologize to anybody. I have never apologized whenever I haven't made a mistake. We have promised that we haven't shown anything wrong about in the film so, they should support us.

is not my relative and I feel she is daughter of the entire country so, we all should support the film. Shri Rajput Karni Sena should not play their ego card with me because I am not here to say sorry to anyone."

shared a video where she is seen paying tribute to founder on on Wednesday.

She paid tribute ahead of the release of 'Manikarnika..' which will be clashing with the release of the biopic 'Thackeray'. Both the films will release on January 25.

"I just paid my tribute to him (Thackeray) ahead of People of love and respect Balasaheb Thackeray, and you see, we all have become Maharashtrian because we have been working here for many years.

Similarly, belonged to and she was daughter of so, for both of them, there is immense amount of love and respect in our hearts."

'Manikarnika..' is an Indian historical biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of

It stars Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, and in pivotal roles.

It is directed by and Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Zee Studios in association with and

The film is scheduled to be released on January 25.

