Regional National Conference (NC) emerged as the single-largest party in the Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, results for which were declared on Saturday.

Out of the 26 seats polling for which was held, the bagged 10, 8, Independents 5, PDP 2 and the BJP 1 seat.

No single party has got a simple majority on its own as 16 seats are required for claiming simple majority.

Four members to the hill development council are nominated by the and the nominated members also have the voting right for claiming power in the 30-member council.

Dr. and party's Vice have thanked the people of for voting as the single-largest party in the powerful hill development council.

--IANS

sq/nir

