Ghaziabad schools grabbing government plots, allege GDA members

Many schools here are allegedly misusing the plots leased out to them by the (GDA) for sports activities by "claiming" them as their own property, board members said on Saturday.

Rajendra Tyagi, of Municipal Corporation and leader, said the allotted parks/plots and green belts to schools with certain conditions that these will remain open for the youth to play even after the schools are closed.

Tyagi, who was accompanied by two other councillors and board members, and Himanshu Sharma, said GDA had allotted adjoining parks to 21 prestigious public schools.

However, the schools raised boundary walls without any gate and raised permanent buildings. Such constructions are illegal, they said.

They said the lease demanded that all its terms and conditions would be displayed by the schools, and that the park would remain open.

But in violation of rules, the schools "took over" these plots and have constructed buildings and swimming pools.

said the administration is trying to prepare a list of such properties leased out to institutions.

--IANS

sps/pgh/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)