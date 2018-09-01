Ghaziabad schools grabbing government plots, allege GDA members

-
Many schools here are allegedly misusing the plots leased out to them by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) for sports activities by "claiming" them as their own property, GDA board members said on Saturday.
Rajendra Tyagi, councillor of Municipal Corporation and BJP leader, said the GDA allotted parks/plots and green belts to schools with certain conditions that these will remain open for the youth to play even after the schools are closed.
Tyagi, who was accompanied by two other councillors and GDA board members, Himanshu Mittal and Himanshu Sharma, said GDA had allotted adjoining parks to 21 prestigious public schools.
However, the schools raised boundary walls without any gate and raised permanent buildings. Such constructions are illegal, they said.
They said the lease demanded that all its terms and conditions would be displayed by the schools, and that the park would remain open.
But in violation of rules, the schools "took over" these plots and have constructed buildings and swimming pools.
District Magistrate and GDA Vice Chairperson Ritu Maheshwari said the administration is trying to prepare a list of such properties leased out to institutions.
