Odisha announces cash awards for women hockey players

on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore each for four women players from the state for winning a silver medal at 2018.

The announced the cash award of Rs 1 crore each to Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo, and Deep Grace Ekka, who were part of the Indian women's team.

As per the revised policy, the will get an award equivalent to twenty per cent of the rewards of the medal winners, said a statement from the

Patnaik also congratulated the team for winning the silver medal.

The women's team played in the final of the after a gap of twenty years.

is the sponsor of the Indian national team. The state is the host of the World Men's Hockey Cup, 2018 scheduled to be held in November-December.

