NCLAT suspends hearings for the day as fire erupts in building

The Country's highest corporate appellate tribunal, the NCLAT, suspended Wednesday's proceedings due to a fire incident at its building in

Law Appellate said on its website: "Due to a fire incident at Pt. Deen Dayal Antyodaya Bhawan today morning, of NCLAT shall remain suspended for today."

The NCLAT was formed for hearing appeals against the orders of National Company Law Tribunal(s) (NCLT). On Wednesday, the Appellate Tribubnal was scheduled to hear some important matters, including cases pertaining to Jyoti structures, Dishnet Wireless, and

It is not clear if the fire damaged important files kept in the office. Officials said the damage assessment would take time as premises would have to be first inspected thoroughly. But they said damage would be limited as the fire broke out on the fifth floor.

The NCLAT office is located on the third floor of the Pt. Deen Dayal Antyodaya Bhawan in The building houses other important government agencies, including the (SFIO) on its second floor.

On Wednesday, entry to the Bhawan was closed till further notice and the was cut after a fire gutted the fifth floor office of the of the

"Employees and other people working here were asked to vacate the building. All the official meetings have been cancelled," a told IANS.

There is no information when the work will resume, he added.

The fire that broke out around 8.30 a.m on Wednesday was brought under control by around 10.05 a.m.

--IANS

rv/sn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)