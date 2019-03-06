Mumbai world's 16th most costly prime residential market: Report

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is the 16th most expensive prime residential market in the world, a report said on Wednesday.

The capital is the only Indian city to feature in the global top 20 list of expensive prime residential markets recorded in The Wealth Report 2019.

"In Mumbai, $1 million can now buy approximately 100 sq m translating to $930 per square feet," said the report.

According to the survey, $1 million can buy 201 sq m of residential property in Delhi, and 334 sq m of property in Bengaluru.

However, in terms of the growth in prices of prime residential properties globally, ranked 67th with just 0.3 per cent rise in prices in 2018.

(55th) and Bengaluru (56th) fared better than with a 1.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent price appreciation, respectively, according to the Prime International Residential Index.

said: "Mumbai, while being India's most expensive price real estate market, still stacks well against many other markets. will buy 10 times the space as in Monaco, and over three times more space over and "

"Prices have corrected marginally over the last one year enabling comparably higher space in the city," he added.

The Philippines' capital topped the global list with the highest price appreciation of 11.1 per cent last year, followed by (Scotland) in second position with 10.6 per cent rise.

The German cities of and took the third and fourth positions, respectively, followed by the Argentine capital in fifth rank.

Commenting on the report, Knight Frank said: "While Manila's 11 per cent growth is far from the norm for the city, it confirms the theory that outliers are disappearing, and we are moving to a period of slower price growth."

"Within Asia-Pacific, a slowdown from a 4.9 per cent average growth rate in 2017 to 2.7 per cent in 2018 illustrates this trend."

was the only Asian city after to feature in the top-ten list, with a price appreciation of 9.1 per cent.

