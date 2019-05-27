NCLT rejects insolvency plea against Hyderabad Ring Road Projects

The bench of the (NCLT) has dismissed ICICI Bank's application seeking insolvency proceedings against on the ground of duplicacy as proceedings are already underway against Era Infra Engineering, of which the former firm is a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The two-judge bench headed by NCLT dismissed the petition, saying "on account of duplicacy of the claims the petition cannot be entertained".

"It is evident that the claim lodged by the petitioner -- Ltd before Rajiv Chakaraborty, IRP (Insolvency Resolution Professional) of that company (namely Era Infra Engineering Ltd) has already been collated and admitted," the tribunal said.

During the proceedings, the Hyderabad Ring Road Projects Singh noted that did not disclose that their claim has already been accepted by the IRP appointed in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of

A with Singh & Associates, Singh also represents Era Infra Engineering at the NCLT.

Era Infra Engineering was in the first list of the 12 defaulting companies sent by the to the banks in 2017 for recovery of debt through the Insolvency and Code (IBC).

Earlier this month, the bench of the tribunal had dismissed ICICI Bank's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Era Infra Engineering subsidiary Era Infrastructure, on a similar basis.

--IANS

rrb/sn/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)