Reliance Capital to exit BIG FM company Reliance Broadcast

The Anil Ambani-led Capital Ltd and group company Land have decided to divest their entire stake in Broadcast Network Ltd (RBNL) operating BIG to (MBL), said.

In a statement issued here, said RBNL under BIG network operates 58 stations across

As per the deal, MBL - part of - will initially acquire a 24 per cent equity stake of RBNL by way of a preferential allotment for a total consideration of Rs 202 crore.

On receipt of all regulatory approvals, MBL will acquire all of the remaining equity stake held by Reliance Capital and in RBNL at a total enterprise value of Rs 1,050 crore.

"In addition, Reliance Capital will receive an estimated Rs 150 crore from the disposal of other assets of RBNL which do not form part of the transaction with MBL, in accordance with the regulations," the statement added.

In aggregate, the transaction will reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt by an estimated Rs 1,200 crore.

"We are delighted to announce the asset monetization transaction with Music Broadcast Ltd, a leading broadcaster. This transaction is part of our overall strategy to reduce exposure in non-core businesses and will reduce Reliance Capital's debt by an estimated Rs 1,200 crore," Amit Bapna, CFO, Reliance Capital, was quoted as saying in the statement.

