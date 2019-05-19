NDA leaders likely to meet on May 21

With most of the exit polls on Sunday predicting return of Modi as Prime Minister, of (NDA) are likely to meet on May 21, ahead of the counting of votes on May 23.

Sources in the said the meeting was convened to chalk out its strategy in wake of the poll outcome.

Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted the NDA getting a full majority with seats ranging seats from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections have been held on 542 of 543 seats.

The exit polls predicted the Congress-led getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that "other" parties were likely to get more seats than the the UPA.

