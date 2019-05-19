BJP can touch double figures in WB: Exit polls

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could touch the double figure mark in West Bengal in this Lok Sabha election, up from its 2014 tally of two seats, major exit polls, including the IANS-CVOTER poll, predicted on Sunday.
IANS-CVOTER said the BJP can win 11 seats in the state, up from 2 it bagged in the 2014 general elections.
According to Today's Chanakya, the saffron party is expected win 18 seats while the Trinamool Congress can retain 23 of existing 34 seats, with an error margin of eight seats for both parties.
Jan Ki Baat poll raised hope for the BJP with the possibility of the party touching the 20 mark. It said the BJP can win between 18-20 seats while the Trinamool can get 13-21 seats.
The BJP can pull through 11 seats while the TMC can win 29 seats and Congress two, said Republic TV.
India Today-Axis said the saffron party can win 19-23 seats while the Trinamool can bag 19-20 seats and Congress one.
India TV-CNX predicted 29 seats for the Trinamool, 12 for the BJP and one for the Congress.
The Left parties may not be able to open an account this time, the pollsters said.
