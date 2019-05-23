NDA set to score 97.5 per cent in Bihar

The (NDA) is all set to score 97.5 per cent in Bihar, if the current leads hold.

The BJP is set to win all the 17 seats it contested in the state, while partner (United) is ahead on 16 out of the 17 it contested. The (LJP), the third member, is ahead on all the 6 seats it contested.

The had gone to the state with a seat sharing formulae of 17+17+6. It is likely to hit the score of 17+16+6 by winning 39 of the 40 seats in the state.

A close fight is underway in Jehanabad, where the (United) took a lead of 925 votes over the RJD after trailing for a while. The only seat going to the of the RJD- and other parties is Kishanganj, where Congress' Dr is leading over of the JD(U).

The rout for the RJD is also a new low for its chief Lalu Prasad's social engineering experiment that had dominated for decades.

