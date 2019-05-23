NDA sweeps Bihar, Grand Alliance reduced to 2 seats (3rd Lead)

With the ruling NDA having established a comfortable lead in 38 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the opposition is struggling to maintain a lead on the remaining and Kushanganj seats.

After several rounds of counting of votes, the was heading for a big win in the state.

According to official sources, the NDA has won in over a dozen seats, including Darbhanga, Vaishali, Maharajganj, Sasaram, Gaya, Valmikinagar, Ujiyarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib and Jamui, but a formal declaration has not been made so far.

In the remaining seats, the NDA candidates were leading by a big margin.

and candidate was ahead of his (CPI) rival Kanhaiya Kumar by over 2.5 lakh votes in Begusarai.

Other Union Ministers, who maintained a steady lead were R.K. Singh in Arrah, in Buxar, in Patna Sahib, in Patliputra and in East Champaran.

The was leading in all the 17 seats it contested and ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was ahead in 15 of the 17 seats it contested. The other NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was leading on all the six seats it contested.

R.K. Singh was leading by over 1 lakh votes in Arrah.

In Patna Sahib, and BJP candidate was leading by over 1 lakh votes against sitting Shatrughan Sinha, who was contesting on a ticket.

Rashtriya (RJD) candidate was trailing by over 30,000 votes from Patliputra after leading since morning against her rival,

While Loktantrik (LJD) was trailing from the Madhepura seat, former Minister was trailing from Gaya.

Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's Chandrika Rai, who is a RJD candidate from Saran, was also trailing by 57,000 votes against his BJP rival

--IANS

