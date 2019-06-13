NDDB urges finance minister to rationalize taxes on dairy items

The (NDDB) has called upon the to rationalize direct and indirect taxes on dairy items and reduce the (GST) on 'ghee' and flavoured milk, among other things.

Making his submissions at a meeting convened by the for pre-budget consultations with stakeholder groups from agriculture and rural development at on Tuesday, also pitched for reduction of GST on breeding outputs, besides a cut in import duty on import of bovine germplasm.

An official press release stated on Wednesday that Rath also impressed upon the to increase export incentives as well as exempting incomes of dairy farmers and milk producers institutions from income

He said that interest subvention on DIDF scheme should also be enhanced, while launching new dairy development schemes with assistance from the (JICA) and

The also suggested introduction of a national school milk programme.

Rath also urged the to "to make NDDB an implementing agency for grid connected solar irrigation pump and biogas/slurry making schemes on cooperative model to help the dairy sector sustain its growth momentum in the coming years."

of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and Secretaries from the departments of Finance, Expenditure, Revenue, AAgriculture, Cooperation, Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Fisheries and others were present at the meeting.

of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Chief Economic Advisor, of (CBDT) and Member of also attended the discussions.

