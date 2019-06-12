Government ratifies convention on tax treaty related changes against BEPS

The Union cabinet has approved the ratification of an international convention which enables the implementation of tax treaty related changes to achieve anti-abuse "Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS)".
Accordingly, the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ratification of the "Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting".
"The Convention will modify India's treaties in order to curb revenue loss through treaty abuse and base erosion and profit shifting strategies by ensuring that profits are taxed where substantive economic activities generating the profits are carried out and where value is created," an official communique said.
The Convention enables countries to implement the tax treaty related changes to achieve anti-abuse BEPS outcomes through the multilateral route without the need to bilaterally re-negotiate each such agreement which is burdensome and time consuming.
--IANS
rv/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
