One should be a good actor to last long on screen: Nishant Malkani

Malkani, who has carved a niche for himself in showbiz with Indian TV shows and films, believes good acting is the most important element for an for survival in showbiz.

"No matter whose son or daughter you are, if your acting is poor, the audience will not like you. A true is known for his or her great acting only.

"To remain on the screens for a long time, one should be a good actor," told IANS here. He will feature in the upcoming TV show "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega".

The 30-year-old will be seen playing the role of a 40-plus in the show.

According to him, portraying the role of a middle-aged man was challenging and "mentally draining".

He said: "I am turning 30 this year, and to get into the character of 40-plus man was tough for me. I had to work a lot on my body language. I have done a lot of rehearsals and practice to make my walking and talking style similar to that of a middle-aged man."

From featuring in TV shows like "Ram Milaayi Jodi" and "Miley Jab Hum Tum" to becoming a part of various and Hindi films like "Bezuban Ishq" and "Horror Story", feels due to increased competition by the emergence of web series, the television industry is evolving and bringing out more real and mature content.

At the same time, he feels artistes and writers have more freedom on the web as there is no censorship involved.

"In web series, we have the freedom to show whatever we want. People can play with creativity on web. Due to less restrictions and no censorship on the Internet medium, writers and artistes can express freely. But each medium has its own different audience," Nishant said.

Asked about the specific roles or genres he would like to pursue in future, Nishant said he wants to do complex action scenes.

"I have seen actors like and doing serious action scenes and great gymnastics and stunts. I also want to perform those type of stunts. I guess this would be the biggest challenge for me to be as flexible as them," he added.

Citing the reason for his absence from the screen for a long time, Nishant said he was pursuing a diploma course in acting.

"The courses have helped me a lot. The courses made me learn what a is. I have learned how to build into characters and how to be as real as possible while acting."

Also starring actresses Kanika Mannn, Sehrish Ali, and in pivotal roles, "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega" will premiere on September 3 on Zee TV.

