Netflix to launch own publication to chase awards

Streaming platform Netflix will begin publishing a journal tentatively titled Wide to tout its voluminous programming to members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
This is the latest in the platform's efforts to pursue awards, which help to attract new subscribers and talent to the service, reported variety.com.
Netflix spent, by most estimates, tens of millions mounting a no-holds-barred Oscar campaign for "Roma", a star-less black-and-white Spanish-language film, which won three Academy Awards this year.
It also is in talks to acquire Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre, in part to appease Oscar voters who have reservations about backing Netflix films because they question its support of the theatrical moviegoing experience.
And now, it is getting into the publishing business.
Wide's first issue is expected to run more than 100 pages.
The publication will tout the programming, including its many awards hopefuls to voters and tastemakers, including the roughly 15,000 members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences who determine Emmy nominations and wins.
Netflix released more than 700 programs last year and garnered 112 Emmy nominations.
