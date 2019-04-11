Netflix to launch own publication to chase awards

Streaming platform will begin publishing a journal tentatively titled Wide to tout its voluminous programming to members of the

This is the latest in the platform's efforts to pursue awards, which help to attract new subscribers and talent to the service, reported variety.com.

spent, by most estimates, tens of millions mounting a no-holds-barred campaign for "Roma", a star-less black-and-white Spanish-language film, which won three this year.

It also is in talks to acquire Theatre, in part to appease voters who have reservations about backing films because they question its support of the theatrical moviegoing experience.

And now, it is getting into the publishing business.

Wide's first issue is expected to run more than 100 pages.

The publication will tout the programming, including its many awards hopefuls to voters and tastemakers, including the roughly 15,000 members of the who determine nominations and wins.

Netflix released more than 700 programs last year and garnered 112 nominations.

--IANS

rb/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)