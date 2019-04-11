'Uri' director mourns Navtej Hundal's demise

" - The Surgical Strike" still believe that Navtej Hundal, the who played the in the war film, passed away suddenly on April 8 after a brief illness.

Dhar said: "The first time I met Navtej sir was during the look test for 'Uri'. The moment our make-up sir conceived and set his look and he wore the costume, I knew he was perfect for the role of the "

Navtej's role was based on

Appreciating the actor's work, the said: "His accent and voice tonality was just perfect. Every day before the shoot, he would bless me on the set. He always had very encouraging words for everyone! It's truly very sad. All this just shows how unpredictable life is. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Navjet is survived by his wife and two daughters.

--IANS

skj/rb/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)