Amitabh, Emraan to star in psychological thriller

Megastar and Hashmi are set to star together in a psychological thriller to be produced by and directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

Pandit said in a statement: "My friendship with Bachchan goes back two decades. I have not met any other who matches his skill and commitment. It is an honour to be a part of creating a film with the legend. Given the subject of the film, and a talented like Hashmi on board, I do believe we have a winner in our hands."

tweeted: "A long standing commitment, now being fulfilled... Finally, to be a part of Anand Pandit's next production, starring Hashmi and directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Releasing on February 21, 2020."

The project will mark the first time collaboration between and Emraan.

"I believe in Emraan, we have one of our best young His performances are compelling," said Pandit, who has also backed "PM Narendra Modi", which has been stopped from release amid the elections which began on Thursday.

