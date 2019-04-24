Never thought of becoming PM: Modi to Akshay

In a "candid and completely non political" conversation with Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday said he never thought of becoming because there was nothing in his background that could make him think like that.

Common people do not believe in such things, he said adding that thoughts (like being the one day) could only come to those who belong to a particular family with backgrounds.

"But my family background is one like if I would have got a good job, my mother would have distributed jaggery to the neighbours because we never thought beyond that. We never saw anything outside our village.

"This journey just started and the country accepted me. Responsibilities also came to me automatically. As per my personal view, this (becoming Prime Minister) is unnatural because my life and world does not fit in current political atmosphere.

"I always wonder how the country loves me and gives me so much," told Akshay in an interaction at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

There was a time, said he believed he would either turn out to be a "sanyasi" (hermit) or serve the

The also asked Modi about his daily routine, besides his responsibilities, his love for mangoes and his sleep schedule.

Kumar started off asking the Prime Minister about his epic love for mangoes. Modi got all nostalgic and told him about how he used to enjoy mangoes as a child. However, now as the Prime Minister he has to be careful and needs to keep a tab on his diet.

Few minutes before the talk went live, a small clip was aired on Here, the 51-year-old spoke to Modi about his sleep schedules.

A few hours after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections voting concluded, Kumar made an announcement on that he would be engaging in a "candid and completely non political" interaction with Prime Minister.

He said that the chat would offer a "breather" to the Prime Minister amid his hectic campaigning schedule. He also said that the conversation will help viewers "discover" some facts about Modi.

