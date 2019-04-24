Israel to name Golan town after Trump

Israeli said he intends to name a new settlement in the after US to honour his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the strategic plateau.

Netanyahu, who is on a trip to the region with his family for the week-long Jewish holiday, said on Tuesday that there was a "need to express our appreciation" to the US President, the reported.

"All Israelis were deeply moved when Trump made his historic decision to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the

"I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the named after Donald J. Trump," Netanyahu, who has secured a fifth term in office in the recent Israeli elections, said in a video message.

For decades, did not recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, but Trump announced his plan to overturn the US policy on March 21.

seized the Golan Heights from in 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981. The move has not been recognised internationally.

--IANS

mag/rtp

