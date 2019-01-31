New copper implant to treat bone infection sans antibiotics

Researchers have developed a new copper implant that could help treat difficult-to-treat bone infection, without using antibiotics, finds a new study.

is a rare but serious condition characterised by an of bone caused by infection, generally in the legs, arms or spine.

The copper implant could be surgically placed at the site. It would kill bacteria, improve blood flow, and promote new bone growth without using as well as reducing the need for bone grafting.

" is notoriously difficult to treat. Further work on the back of this research could lead to the complete development of a single-stage, off-the-shelf treatment," said Emily Ryan, a post-doctoral student from the in Ireland (RCSI).

"This in turn could reduce the need for and bone grafting -- thus also addressing issues with resistance."

The ability of a single implant to improve blood flow and enhance bone healing as well as inhibit without treatment is a significant advancement over most existing treatments, according to the study published in the journal

To design the new treatment, the team combined copper particles with bioactive glass -- a type of glass used for bone repair -- and incorporated it into an implant designed specifically for bone repair.

The copper-doped bioactive glass in the porous scaffold implant attracts blood vessels and bone cells, which accelerates bone repair. The copper ions in the implant also prevent bacterial growth, said the study, published in the journal

People can develop from broken bones, severe tooth decay and deep puncture wounds, among other causes. In the worst cases, osteomyelitis can result in or be fatal.

