Newlyweds Arya, Sayyeshaa reunite for 'Teddy'

Newly-wed and Sayyeshaa, who had last worked together in Tamil comedy "Gajinikanth", have reunited for upcoming film "Teddy", its makers announced on Thursday.

To be directed by Soundar Rajan, "Teddy" had its official launch ceremony on Wednesday.

In a statement, the makers announced the commencement of the project. Arya, along with and the rest of the technical crew, was present at the launch ceremony.

To be bankrolled by Studio Green, the project marks the maiden collaboration of and The film's title was released on March 10 to coincide with Arya's marriage and the birthday of Shakti.

The film, which will have music by D. Imman, will be predominantly shot in Chennai apart from some exotic places in

took to and wrote: "So happy to be part of this wonderful film and work with the loveliest people. Here's to an amazing film."

Even though and have worked together in upcoming Suriya-starrer Tamil action thriller "Kaappaan", they are not paired together. Arya is rumoured to have played the antagonist in this K.V. Anand directorial.

Meanwhile, Arya currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil crime thriller "Magamuni", in which he has teamed up with for the first time.

