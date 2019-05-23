Newlyweds Arya, Sayyeshaa reunite for 'Teddy'

Newly-wed actors Arya and Sayyeshaa, who had last worked together in Tamil comedy "Gajinikanth", have reunited for upcoming film "Teddy", its makers announced on Thursday.
To be directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, "Teddy" had its official launch ceremony on Wednesday.
In a statement, the makers announced the commencement of the project. Arya, along with director Shakti and the rest of the technical crew, was present at the launch ceremony.
To be bankrolled by Studio Green, the project marks the maiden collaboration of Arya and Shakti. The film's title was released on March 10 to coincide with Arya's marriage and the birthday of director Shakti.
The film, which will have music by D. Imman, will be predominantly shot in Chennai apart from some exotic places in Europe.
Sayyeshaa took to Twitter and wrote: "So happy to be part of this wonderful film and work with the loveliest people. Here's to an amazing film."
Even though Arya and Sayyeshaa have worked together in upcoming Suriya-starrer Tamil action thriller "Kaappaan", they are not paired together. Arya is rumoured to have played the antagonist in this K.V. Anand directorial.
Meanwhile, Arya currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil crime thriller "Magamuni", in which he has teamed up with director Santha Kumar for the first time.
--IANS
hp/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU