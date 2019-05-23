Taimur isn't allowed to eat at birthdays, says Kareena

Kapoor gets hyper paranoid about her son Taimur Ali Khan's diet and says he eats

Kareena, along with her actor-husband was interacting with Rujuta Diwekar about their diet and lifestyle, when the was asked about her two-year-old son's diet.

She said: "I am hyper paranoid. He (Taimur) goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that's also wrong, but ya..."

Saif added: "He eats chips, though."

said Taimur has "khichdi, idli dosa and healthy kind of home-cooked food".

She ensures having a plan in place.

"Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month... he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn't like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he's got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl."

On the acting front, is currently busy shooting for "Angrezi Medium", while Saif is looking forward to the release of his next film titled "Laal Kaptaan", which is slated to hit the screens on September 6.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)