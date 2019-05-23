Jamil slams fashion industry's sample size culture

Jameela is fuming after said she fainted at a dinner event at Film Festival because of her dress.

After Fanning, 21, took to to inform her fans she had collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner earlier this week because her "time of the month" interfered with the size of the dress, condemned the fashion industry's sample size culture, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Pointing out the star's slender frame, Jamil, 33, took to to say that shouldn't be "blaming herself for being a few pounds heavier", instead she should be horrified at the dress.

"Jesus Christ, reading about Fanning, a very thin fainting because her sample size dress was too tight, and then blaming it on her period, rather than the fact that sample sizes are f*cking insane these days... is symptomatic of a huge problem in fashion," posted.

"Incredibly slender shouldn't be blaming herself for being a few pounds heavier on her period. She should be horrified at the size of the dress," she added.

Jamil made it clear that she was not "hitting out at Elle Fanning, but at the fashion industry for making a grown woman faint in their clothing".

This came after news that blamed her tight dress after fainting at the dinner.

The actress, who is a member of jury this year, was seated at a table with her sister Dakota, 25, when she fainted and fell off her Dakota quickly helped her up before security whisked them away.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)