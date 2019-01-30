Neymar sidelined for ten weeks with foot injury

champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Wednesday that Neymar's foot will see the Brazilian forward sidelined for the next ten weeks, meaning he will miss both legs of their round of 16 tie against side Manchester United.

In a statement, PSG said that the club had gathered a group of world renowned medical experts at the Training Center to carry out a thorough review of the to Neymar's right foot, reports

sustained the in a French Cup tie against on January 23, which was later described by the club as a recurrence of a previous injury. He had been sidelined for three months last season due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

"As a result, is expected to return to the field within ten weeks," the statement read.

"Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the has always shown," it added.

Neymar joined PSG on a record fee of 222 million euros in 2017. He has scored 20 goals in 23 appearances this season.

