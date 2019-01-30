South Korean footballer Ki Sung-yueng announces retirement

Sung-yueng on Wednesday announced his retirement from the South Korean national team.

In a letter to the Korea Association, said it had been a "big honour and responsibility" playing with the national team for the past 11 years. The 30-year-old also thanked his fans for their love and support, reports news.

The had hinted at retirement after World Cup in but decided to compete in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, currently being held in the United Arab Emirates, at the insistence of the new

only played in the opening match against the on January 7 before a hamstring ruled him out of the rest of the tournament.

"The national team is having a difficult time after we failed to meet fans' expectations at the Asian Cup, but I believe our players will overcome the difficulties under Bento's guidance," Ki wrote in the letter.

"Now, I will be one of the fans who support the national team and will wish the best for South Korean football," he added.

Despite retiring from international soccer, Ki said he would continue working hard to give his best with English League club Newcastle United, who he signed for in June.

