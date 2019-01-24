Neymar suffers recurrence of fifth metatarsal injury

Brazilian football superstar has suffered a recurrence of an to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the announced on Thursday.

was forced off around the hour mark in PSG's 2-0 home win over on Wednesday, securing a last 16 spot in the French Cup, reports

"Initial examinations have revealed a painful recurrence of his to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot," PSG said in a statement.

The club added that "the treatment of this will depend on how it evolves over the next few days. All options can be envisaged at this time."

had been sidelined for three months last season due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

His latest recurrence of injury cast a shadow on PSG's journey, where they will visit side Manchester United in the first leg of last 16 on February 12.

