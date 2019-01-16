JUST IN
NGO comes forward to help Hyderabad's 80-year-old hospital

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Helping Hand Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has come forward to support the Government Nizamia General Hospital, which was built by the last Nizam of Hyderabad, to promote Unani medicine.

The city-based NGO has volunteered to improve patient care services and facilities at the hospital built in 1938 near Charminar, the symbol of Hyderabad.

The HHF has provided an ambulance, enhanced lighting, arranged new bedsheets and installed window glasses and bathroom doors. It has also deployed trained health care workers to assist patients.

The 180-bed Nizamia General Hospital, popularly known as 'Charminar Dawakana', has been providing services to the economically weaker sections.

With about 70% of patients admitted in Nizamia Hospital suffering from stroke-related complications in which more than half are adult bread earners and almost 90% hailing from economically weaker sections, the bedside care assistance being provided by Helping Hand Foundation is proving boon for patients.

"We will continue to engage with Nizamia to enhance patient experience as we have been doing in other major public hospitals," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari, founder trustee of Helping Hand Foundation.

The last Nizam's grandson Nawab Najaf Ali Khan lauded the NGO for the development works it has taken up at the hospital.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 21:52 IST

