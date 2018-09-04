Hyderabad: Theft at Nizam Museum, search for suspect underway

Artefacts from were stolen by unidentified persons on Monday, after which police launched a to nab the suspects.

Valuables such as a gold tiffin box, tea saucer, and a spoon were allegedly stolen from the museum, which was established nearly two decades ago.

"A theft case occurred in the limits of station, it is suspected that few unknown persons have stolen a gold tiffin box, gold teacup saucer and gold spoon from Nizam museum," said the of Station.

A case has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the investigation is underway.

This museum is a repository of souvenirs and mementos gifted to the last state, Mir Osman Ali Khan Asaf Jah VII, on account of his silver jubilee celebrations in 1936.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)