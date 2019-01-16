NGT orders audit of all state pollution control boards

Expressing concern over its functioning, the National Green on Wednesday directed the Control Board (CPCB) to conduct within six months a performance of all the state control boards and committees.

The tribunal's direction came while hearing a plea filed by against discharge of untreated trade effluents by more than 500 industrial units in Vapi Industrial Cluster into in district in Gujarat

The green expressed serious concern over the situation in the country and said that it raises serious questions as to how, despite several environmental protection laws, 351 river stretches across the country are still highly polluted.

"The boards and committees of all the states proved to be unsuccessful in taking any kind of punitive action. Just issuing notices is not going to improve the situation.

"Pollution cannot be made a profitable business and the state boards and committees should take strict action against polluters to have some effect on the current situation of the country, " the bench said.

The bench also directed the CPCB to conduct performance of all the state boards and committees within six months by "constituting appropriate expert inspection teams and furnish a report to this Tribunal".

"The CPCB to do regular audits of the state boards instead of routine checkups and make it a part of its daily working," the bench said.

The panel further directed the Ministry to constitute a three-member expert committee to consider steps to be taken to comply with the directions and suggestions for improvement in the effective functioning of the regulatory bodies for protection of the

The matter is posted for further consideration on August 19.

